Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 28 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 309.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 3,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.6 %

Deere & Company stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $387.51. 317,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,504. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $382.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $107.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Melius downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.69.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

