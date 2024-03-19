KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
KIO opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $13.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.34.
About KKR Income Opportunities Fund
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
