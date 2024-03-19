KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

KIO opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $13.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 54.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 756,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after buying an additional 267,769 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 84,565 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 51.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 78,660 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 70.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 54,337 shares during the period.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

