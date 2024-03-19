KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Increased to $760.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $750.00 to $760.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna cut KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $637.89.

Get KLA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLA

KLA Trading Up 1.0 %

KLAC opened at $690.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $93.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. KLA has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $729.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $640.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $558.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.