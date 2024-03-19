Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Receives $38.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.38.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KVYO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Klaviyo from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVYO. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Klaviyo during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Klaviyo by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Klaviyo by 20,305.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Klaviyo in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

NYSE:KVYO opened at $25.01 on Thursday. Klaviyo has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.86.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

