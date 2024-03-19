Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Short Interest Down 6.8% in February

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the February 14th total of 5,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 29.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Klaviyo Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KVYO traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $24.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,446. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.86. Klaviyo has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $39.47.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klaviyo

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KVYO. Summit Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,708,162,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,316,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,204,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,833,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Klaviyo by 243.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,472,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,902 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KVYO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Klaviyo from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Klaviyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Read Our Latest Report on KVYO

Klaviyo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.