Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Short Interest Down 6.8% in February

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the February 14th total of 5,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 29.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Klaviyo Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:KVYO traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $24.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,446. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.86. Klaviyo has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $39.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klaviyo
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KVYO. Summit Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,708,162,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,316,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,204,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,833,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Klaviyo by 243.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,472,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,902 shares during the last quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Report on KVYO
Klaviyo Company Profile
Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Klaviyo
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Going Long Nvidia Still Makes Sense: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.