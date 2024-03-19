KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 88 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. TL Private Wealth bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 278,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,528,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 690,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,690,000 after buying an additional 190,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TXN. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $168.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.68. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.65%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

