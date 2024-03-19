KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Corning by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 38,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,159,000. Werlinich Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Corning by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 69,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,812 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. HSBC cut Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $36.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average is $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 167.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

