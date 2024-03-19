KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVTFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.46.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

