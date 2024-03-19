KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 386 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC cut its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Biogen by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,917,000. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Biogen by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Up 0.0 %

BIIB opened at $219.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.35 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.23.

Insider Activity

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,777.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,929.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky bought 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 789 shares of company stock valued at $182,213. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Raymond James upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Biogen from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Biogen

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.