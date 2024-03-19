KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 45 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after buying an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $514.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $363.01 and a one year high of $536.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $507.69 and a 200 day moving average of $466.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

