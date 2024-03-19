KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Takes Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Crown Castle by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 49,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 28,707 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $1,016,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $723,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.33.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $104.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.45. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $136.29.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.92%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

