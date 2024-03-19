Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Short Interest Update

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the February 14th total of 1,560,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 525,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Knowles Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE KN traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $15.12. 28,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,945. Knowles has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.85. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knowles

In related news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $174,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,303. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Knowles by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Knowles by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Knowles by 265.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,855 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 119,061 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Knowles by 588.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 253,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 216,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Knowles by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 578,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on KN. TheStreet raised Knowles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

