Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.39 and last traded at $25.35. 1,449,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 5,276,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.54.

Several brokerages have commented on KSS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.81%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.49) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Kohl’s by 43.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 13,314 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth about $1,183,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 4.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

