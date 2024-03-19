Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Short Interest Update

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 297,400 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the February 14th total of 323,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.
Shares of NYSE:KEP traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $8.42. 45,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,935. Korea Electric Power has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.23.
Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $17.08 billion during the quarter.
Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.
