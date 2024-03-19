Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Short Interest Update

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 297,400 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the February 14th total of 323,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Trading Down 7.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 16,618 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $3,736,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEP traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $8.42. 45,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,935. Korea Electric Power has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.23.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $17.08 billion during the quarter.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

