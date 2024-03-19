Kroger’s (KR) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KR. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.08.

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE KR opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.02. Kroger has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The company has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. Kroger’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

