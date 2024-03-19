Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFY) Raises Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.3847 per share on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This is an increase from Krung Thai Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.20.
Krung Thai Bank Public Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KGTFY opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. Krung Thai Bank Public has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average is $11.91.
About Krung Thai Bank Public
