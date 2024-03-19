KWB Wealth Sells 1,389 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

KWB Wealth lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 746.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.53. 2,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,334. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a twelve month low of $37.63 and a twelve month high of $50.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.10.

About SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.