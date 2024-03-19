Kwmg LLC Acquires 1,417 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.1% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kwmg LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $26,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 208,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,405,000 after buying an additional 228,509 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.90. The stock had a trading volume of 242,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,602. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.01. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $152.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

