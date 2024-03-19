Kwmg LLC Acquires 418 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,895,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Edison International by 266.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,309,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,877 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Edison International by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Edison International by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,362,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,379 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,085,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,575,555,000 after purchasing an additional 946,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edison International stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.15. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $74.92.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

