Kwmg LLC Acquires 4,310 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,580 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Devon Energy by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Devon Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DVN. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Devon Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,714,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,316,214. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $56.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

