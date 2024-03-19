Kwmg LLC Acquires Shares of 33,816 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Kwmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,047,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,518,000 after buying an additional 50,717 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 253.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 46,324 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $1,374,000. Finally, Nine27 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $5,290,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.69. 930,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492,679. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $222.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.29.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.28.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

