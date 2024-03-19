Kwmg LLC Buys 1,624 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 370.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 430.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stephens decreased their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.08.

Kroger Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.41. 2,910,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,097,222. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.02. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $56.86. The company has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

