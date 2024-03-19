Kwmg LLC Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Kwmg LLC reduced its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMH. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SMH traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,245,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,194,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.13 and a 200 day moving average of $171.30. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $239.14.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

