Kwmg LLC Has $22 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kwmg LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.6% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $22,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $437.57. 33,792,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,961,699. The company’s 50-day moving average is $428.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.46. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $302.01 and a 1 year high of $448.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

