Kwmg LLC Has $3.75 Million Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC owned about 0.07% of Sealed Air worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the third quarter worth about $895,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 66.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 250,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 99,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 45.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,348,000 after acquiring an additional 165,694 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 4.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 24.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 28,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE SEE traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $35.89. The company had a trading volume of 478,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average is $34.19. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $48.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 107.48% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.73.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

