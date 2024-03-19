Kwmg LLC Has $4.06 Million Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 745.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

VCR traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $310.32. 27,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $304.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.93. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $236.08 and a 1 year high of $317.88.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.