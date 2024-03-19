Kwmg LLC Has $5.53 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Kwmg LLC decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 548.1% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company's stock.

Travelers Companies stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.77. 523,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $224.17.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

