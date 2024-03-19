Kwmg LLC Has $7.28 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kwmg LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $180.33. The stock had a trading volume of 537,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,510. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.30. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.88 and a 52 week high of $180.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

