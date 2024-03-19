Kwmg LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Kwmg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up approximately 1.3% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $11,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after purchasing an additional 395,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,850,000 after purchasing an additional 434,057 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,892,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Valero Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,899,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $552,651,000 after purchasing an additional 121,057 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.07. 2,383,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,465,670. The company has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $168.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.12.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VLO

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.