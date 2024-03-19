Kwmg LLC Makes New Investment in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Kwmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 113,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,263,000. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $199,000.

AVUS traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $87.53. The company had a trading volume of 140,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,720. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.09 and a 200-day moving average of $78.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.96 and a one year high of $87.89.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

