Kwmg LLC Sells 3,178 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Kwmg LLC lowered its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN traded up $2.66 on Tuesday, reaching $159.27. The stock had a trading volume of 950,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,008. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $100.95 and a 12-month high of $167.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.81. The company has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.52.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.