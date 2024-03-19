Lakewood Asset Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RK Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 51,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at $267,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 33.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 212,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,233,000 after buying an additional 53,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 12.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.10.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MHK traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.67. 88,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.33. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $123.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.17.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $185,360.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,012.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.



