Lakewood Asset Management LLC Has $276,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 11,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:GD traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $278.31. 241,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $280.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.06.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.69.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

