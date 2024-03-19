Lakewood Asset Management LLC Has $3.02 Million Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3 shares during the quarter. NVR accounts for 2.3% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,433,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 12.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,930,000 after buying an additional 28,676 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,568,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,370,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in NVR by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $868,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,611.03, for a total transaction of $1,902,757.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,314,665.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,611.03, for a total transaction of $1,902,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,314,665.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,981 shares of company stock worth $59,155,947 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

NYSE:NVR traded up $134.36 on Tuesday, reaching $7,765.20. 7,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,997. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7,386.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6,635.10. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5,210.49 and a 12 month high of $7,840.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $133.44 EPS. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

