Lakewood Asset Management LLC Has $456,000 Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $451,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $5.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.43. 767,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,945,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $287.94.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMI. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

