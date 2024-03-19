Lakewood Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $174.94. 476,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232,739. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $175.89. The company has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.