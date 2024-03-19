Lakewood Asset Management LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.93.

Comerica Price Performance

NYSE:CMA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.89. 644,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,655. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $57.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average of $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $454,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.