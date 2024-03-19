Lakewood Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Lear comprises approximately 1.1% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Lear by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 273,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,763,000 after buying an additional 73,559 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Lear by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,087,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $146,057,000 after acquiring an additional 182,241 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 24.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Lear by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lear by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after purchasing an additional 16,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.42. The company had a trading volume of 82,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,282. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $117.79 and a 12-month high of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.61 and a 200-day moving average of $135.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.09). Lear had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $402,669.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,205,121 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.89.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

