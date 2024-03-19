Lakewood Asset Management LLC Sells 115 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after buying an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $375.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,262. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $250.01 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $369.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.32. The company has a market cap of $235.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Accenture

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.