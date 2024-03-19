Lakewood Asset Management LLC Sells 159 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 2.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Encore Wire by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 5.1% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of Encore Wire stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $229.02. The stock had a trading volume of 31,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,524. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $138.20 and a 1 year high of $250.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.30.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $633.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.48 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.37%.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

