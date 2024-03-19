Lakewood Asset Management LLC Sells 418 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 218.4% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays lifted their price target on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at $92,020,679.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,205 shares of company stock worth $53,974,299 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.61. 1,684,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,648,563. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.51. The firm has a market cap of $315.51 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 227.11%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

