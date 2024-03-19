Lakewood Asset Management LLC Sells 6,143 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,143 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,428,000 after buying an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,196,000.

Shares of VUSB stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $49.46. 514,832 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

