Lakewood Asset Management LLC Sells 96 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 520.0% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.66. 795,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,055,912. The company’s fifty day moving average is $293.86 and its 200-day moving average is $279.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The firm has a market cap of $146.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

