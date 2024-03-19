Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Short Interest Update

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the February 14th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LW. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 113.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 8,040.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.77. The company had a trading volume of 195,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,127. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.85 and its 200 day moving average is $99.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Company Profile



Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

