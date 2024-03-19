Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Wedbush from $31.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.59% from the company’s current price.
Legacy Housing Trading Down 15.6 %
Shares of Legacy Housing stock opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.95. Legacy Housing has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
Insider Transactions at Legacy Housing
In other news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $421,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 896,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,741,895.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $421,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 896,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,741,895.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,886,978 shares in the company, valued at $70,442,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,275 shares of company stock worth $5,184,739 in the last 90 days. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Legacy Housing Company Profile
Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.
