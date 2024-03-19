Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Shares Gap Up to $21.26

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.26, but opened at $22.92. Legacy Housing shares last traded at $21.38, with a volume of 25,968 shares.

Separately, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $525.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average is $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $444,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 784,773 shares in the company, valued at $20,066,645.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $444,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 784,773 shares in the company, valued at $20,066,645.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,886,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,442,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,275 shares of company stock worth $5,184,739 over the last three months. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the third quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 102.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 681.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

