Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $274.14. 54,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,927. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.52 and its 200 day moving average is $239.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $278.86. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WTW. Citigroup upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.92.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

