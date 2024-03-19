Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 7.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,229,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,414,000 after acquiring an additional 88,576 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 32.4% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 737,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after acquiring an additional 180,330 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.9% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,527,000 after acquiring an additional 18,411 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Avient Price Performance

AVNT stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.01. The company had a trading volume of 49,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average of $36.74. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.73 and a fifty-two week high of $42.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Avient Announces Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.87 million. Avient had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 9.26%. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 124.10%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

