Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,067,000 after buying an additional 3,457,393 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,298,000 after buying an additional 5,926,555 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after acquiring an additional 994,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.73. 325,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,854. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $222.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.28.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

