Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $273,000 Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 20,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 465,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,231,000 after acquiring an additional 99,681 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 38,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 20,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 119,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,487,000 after acquiring an additional 68,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on SEDG shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $166.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.69.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, Director More Avery purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $474,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,246,966.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEDG traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $62.43. 338,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,452. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.44 and a 1-year high of $322.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 139.33 and a beta of 1.50.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.97 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 5.00%. As a group, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Featured Articles

